Photo 1878
The Main Branch Line
Looking up the main branch line of a semi-fallen tree in one of our local woodland areas.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1878
photos
63
followers
99
following
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
1st February 2021 3:52pm
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
outside
,
bark
,
grass
,
color
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
woodland
,
rural
,
wood
,
patterns
,
closeup
,
texture
,
colour
,
cracks
,
crack
,
natural
,
countryside
,
land
