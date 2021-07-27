Previous
Next
Reflections of a paddle boarder by ajisaac
Photo 2052

Reflections of a paddle boarder

Original shot taken at Poppit Sands.... remixed!
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
562% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
This makes a real splash!
July 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise