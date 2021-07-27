Sign up
Photo 2052
Reflections of a paddle boarder
Original shot taken at Poppit Sands.... remixed!
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2053
photos
66
followers
101
following
562% complete
View this month »
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
29th July 2021 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
two
,
reflection
,
blackandwhite
,
yellow
,
reflections
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
sun
,
fun
,
color
,
beach
,
wave
,
waves
,
sunny
,
view
,
standing
,
outdoors
,
pattern
,
sunshine
,
summer
,
round
,
grey
,
patterns
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
circle
,
circles
,
leisure
,
sort
,
ripples
,
paddling
,
ripple
,
seascape
,
greyscale
,
stood
Suzanne
ace
This makes a real splash!
July 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
