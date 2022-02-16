Demolition Man

The 'demolition man' at work taking down the newer add on parts of the old, former Priory House Memorial Hospital site in Cardigan.



Priory House is set to be the centrepiece of a new development proposed by Wales & West Housing.



The plans aim to bring low-carbon, eco-friendly housing for older people, offices, community facilities and public walk ways to the former hospital site.



WWH commissioned award-winning Welsh architects Gaunt Francis to consider the historic and architectural significance of the site in drawing up proposals for plans for 34 apartments homes for older people and office space for up to 60 WWH staff.



The apartments are designed to reflect the architecture of Priory House and the neighbouring Grade II-listed St Mary’s Church with a courtyard and cloistered walkways for residents.



They will be built to be zero-carbon using modern heat pumps, high levels of insulation and dual aspect windows to make them efficient to heat in winter and keep cool in summer.



Each apartment will have a private balcony overlooking the courtyard and church.



