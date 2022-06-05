Teach our children...

This shot was taken at Poppit Sands in Pembrokeshire.



The Quote is from Jon Cleal, an artist, craftsman and teacher, who came to live locally at Fishguard.



He was born in South Africa, trained four years as a sign writer, then worked as a layout artist and illustrator.



In London in the 1950s he was an illustrator for a newspaper with his own weekly column as well as being cartoonist for a Norwegian sports paper.



Returning to South Africa, Cleal established a design studio for 10 years, then returned to England in 1960 where he became a partner in Henrion Design Associates.



In 1962 Cleal moved to Fishguard, Wales, farmed for eight years and then set up the craft complex Workshop Wales, also an art gallery.



Clwyd Exhibition Services toured a show of Cleal’s work in 1985 called Leather, Wood and Stone. Later exhibitions included Taliesin Arts Centre, Swansea, 2000.



He passed away in 2007 & now his son continues to run his gallery near Fishguard.