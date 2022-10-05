Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2477
Type Face
Hammering with rain outside....so did a bit of typing indoors....
....< so here are the results> ......
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2477
photos
65
followers
96
following
678% complete
View this month »
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
portrait
,
eyes
,
keys
,
faces
,
old
,
paper
,
nose
,
fun
,
eye
,
color
,
view
,
diptych
,
head
,
orange
,
collage
,
letters
,
look
,
grunge
,
mouth
,
inside
,
typewriter
,
indoors
,
framed
,
humour
,
typed
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close