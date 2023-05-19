Previous
The Art of Conversation by ajisaac
The Art of Conversation

You could always guarantee 'The Art Of Conversation' was something one would experience when you went to your local café, coffee house or tea rooms; now I'm not so sure!

The person on the far left is on their phone and her companion looks bored; the lady on the far right is pointing out something but her companion doesn't seem to be engaging with her....!!!

