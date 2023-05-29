A Millers Tale

This is one of the most photographed buildings locally and most certainly in Cenarth, the village it sits perched over the river where it has stood since the 17th Century.



If the walls could speak the Flour Mill would I'm sure have many 'A Miller's Tale' to tell including the role it used to play in local smuggling!



A tributary stream from the river once passed directly under the mill floor, and millers in days past would simply lift the stone flagstones and catch salmon as they swam under the building. The practice ended when the river authorities built a wall across one end of the millpond.