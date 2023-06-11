Previous
Organ Donor Required by ajisaac
Photo 2736

Organ Donor Required

On the floor of this abandoned country chapel lies a decaying organ; once use to send swirling melodies across the chapel this organ needs some serious repair work if it is ever to sound out those hymns & choruses again....
11th June 2023 11th Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
