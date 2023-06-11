Sign up
Photo 2736
Organ Donor Required
On the floor of this abandoned country chapel lies a decaying organ; once use to send swirling melodies across the chapel this organ needs some serious repair work if it is ever to sound out those hymns & choruses again....
11th June 2023
11th Jun 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2752
photos
63
followers
93
following
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
Views
4
Album
365
Tags
church
,
street
,
old
,
smashed
,
wooden
,
floor
,
abstract
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
wood
,
wall
,
building
,
texture
,
chapel
,
inside
,
indoors
,
organ
,
pov
,
heritage
,
urbex
,
trashed
