No Mean Biscuit by ajisaac
Photo 2786

No Mean Biscuit

'No Mean Biscuit' - Jazzy it up at the Cardigan River & Food Festival.

According to their Facebook Page they are 'A small group with a silly name that plays pop , latin and swing with a jazz inclination.'

From what I heard they were very good.

19th August 2023

