Photo 2786
No Mean Biscuit
'No Mean Biscuit' - Jazzy it up at the Cardigan River & Food Festival.
According to their Facebook Page they are 'A small group with a silly name that plays pop , latin and swing with a jazz inclination.'
From what I heard they were very good.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
19th August 2023 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
hat
,
red
,
musician
,
blue
,
band
,
music
,
drums
,
concert
,
jazz
,
gig
,
colours
,
view
,
people
,
landscape
,
musicians
,
singer
,
stage
,
colourful
,
colour
,
hats
,
inside
,
indoors
,
pov
