In my wake by ajisaac
In my wake

Do we leave 'shadows' of our presence in our wake as we walk our path......?

Part 2 of 3 - image taken at 'The Parrog' in Newport, Pembrokeshire.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
