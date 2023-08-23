Lean Green Dream Machine

My new car...Oh I wish!



Spotted this Morgan 4/4 in 'racing car green' near the village of Llechyrd, all shiny and new looking.



The Morgan 4/4 is a British motor car which was produced by the Morgan Motor Company from 1936 to 2018. It was Morgan's first car with four wheels, the name indicating that the model has four wheels and four cylinders (earlier Morgan's had been three-wheelers, typically with V-twin engines).



Early publicity and advertising material variously referred to the model as "4/4", "4-4", "Four Four", and similar names, but from the outset the factory designation was always "4/4".



Apart from a break during World War II (and the period March 1951 to September 1955) the 4/4 was in continuous production from its debut until 2018. Engine capacity has increased from the 1,122cc Coventry Climax engine in 1936 to a 1.8-litre Ford engine in 2004. From 2009 until the model was discontinued in 2018 a Ford Sigma engine of 1,595cc was fitted.



