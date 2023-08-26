Sign up
Photo 2812
Chef Mic Outdoors
Outdoor cooking with 'Chef Mic'....?!!!
Does anyone else remember Gordon Ramsey throwing 'Chef Mic' out of the window on Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares (a classic clip!)
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Views
4
365
FinePix S4500
26th August 2023 5:05pm
rubbish
,
dark
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
glass
,
box
,
shadow
,
fun
,
shadows
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
metal
,
cooking
,
colour
,
microwave
,
bucket
,
metallic
,
humour
