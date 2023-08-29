Sign up
Photo 2815
Mansion on the hill
Mansion on the hill...now empty, abandoned, derelict...
Reminds me of the Bruce Springsteen song of the same name (in its better days) below -
There's a place out on the edge of town, sir
Rising above the factories and the fields
Now ever since I was a child I can remember
That mansion on the hill
In the day, you can see the children playing
On the road that leads to those gates of hardened steel
Steel gates that completely surround
The mansion on the hill
At night my daddy'd take me and we'd ride
Through the streets of a town so silent and still
Park on a back road along the highway side
Look up at that mansion on the hill
In the summer all the lights would shine
There'd be music playing, people laughing all the time
Me and my sister, we'd hide out in the tall corn fields
Sit and listen to the mansion on the hill
Tonight down here in Linden Town
I watch the cars rushing by, home from the mill
There's a beautiful full moon rising
Above the mansion on the hill
Songwriters: Bruce Springsteen
Mansion On the Hill lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2818
photos
59
followers
87
following
772% complete
View this month »
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
29th August 2023 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
window
,
door
,
outside
,
street
,
shadow
,
shadows
,
view
,
outdoors
,
doorway
,
house
,
windows
,
landscape
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
empty
,
wall
,
building
,
mansion
,
urban
,
creepy
,
facade
,
masonry
,
stonework
,
walling
