Mansion on the hill by ajisaac
Mansion on the hill

Mansion on the hill...now empty, abandoned, derelict...

Reminds me of the Bruce Springsteen song of the same name (in its better days) below -

There's a place out on the edge of town, sir
Rising above the factories and the fields
Now ever since I was a child I can remember
That mansion on the hill

In the day, you can see the children playing
On the road that leads to those gates of hardened steel
Steel gates that completely surround
The mansion on the hill

At night my daddy'd take me and we'd ride
Through the streets of a town so silent and still
Park on a back road along the highway side
Look up at that mansion on the hill

In the summer all the lights would shine
There'd be music playing, people laughing all the time
Me and my sister, we'd hide out in the tall corn fields
Sit and listen to the mansion on the hill

Tonight down here in Linden Town
I watch the cars rushing by, home from the mill
There's a beautiful full moon rising
Above the mansion on the hill

Songwriters: Bruce Springsteen
Mansion On the Hill lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
