Mansion on the hill

Mansion on the hill...now empty, abandoned, derelict...



Reminds me of the Bruce Springsteen song of the same name (in its better days) below -



There's a place out on the edge of town, sir

Rising above the factories and the fields

Now ever since I was a child I can remember

That mansion on the hill



In the day, you can see the children playing

On the road that leads to those gates of hardened steel

Steel gates that completely surround

The mansion on the hill



At night my daddy'd take me and we'd ride

Through the streets of a town so silent and still

Park on a back road along the highway side

Look up at that mansion on the hill



In the summer all the lights would shine

There'd be music playing, people laughing all the time

Me and my sister, we'd hide out in the tall corn fields

Sit and listen to the mansion on the hill



Tonight down here in Linden Town

I watch the cars rushing by, home from the mill

There's a beautiful full moon rising

Above the mansion on the hill



Songwriters: Bruce Springsteen

Mansion On the Hill lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC