Photo 2835
The Darth Side Of The Bench
A visit from the Dark Lord to our village through the 'Darth side of the bench' portal located in the grounds of a local residence....(ha-ha)
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
1
0
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
5
1
365
FinePix S4500
18th September 2023 5:09pm
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
face
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
fun
,
fence
,
wooden
,
standing
,
outdoors
,
helmet
,
bench
,
wood
,
scarecrow
,
monochrome
,
starwars
,
greyscale
,
humour
,
darth
,
darth-vader
Kitty Hawke
ace
eerrmm....he looks like he has put on a pound or three !!!!!
October 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
