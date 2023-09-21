Previous
Next
Biking in blue by ajisaac
Photo 2838

Biking in blue

Biking in blue; one of a group of motorcyclists from the 'valleys' of Wales on tour in Pembrokeshire raising money for charity.

When they go out riding they dress up a 'Santa's' and give out some small gifts to kids as well.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
777% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great shot and interesting back story
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise