Previous
Next
Roots or Branches by ajisaac
Photo 2934

Roots or Branches

Roots or Branches? Could be either....

In fact they are branches of one of the local trees; I fiddle with the colour and contracts etc. and inverted the pic like a negative; hope you like it!
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise