Walkers Rest by ajisaac
Photo 2932

Walkers Rest

Two walkers taking a rest from the coastal path in Pembrokeshire...it was cold, windy & just starting to rain.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
