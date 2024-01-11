Previous
Bird over the wires. by ajisaac
Bird over the wires.

Not 'Bird on the wire' but 'Bird over the wires!!!

Shot taken in the village where I live; we have a number of birds of prey locally in the area including red kites, which this is.

They are beautiful to watch swooping & hovering but jolly difficult to capture!!!

NOTE: The time stamp says 11 Jan 23 as I reset the year wrong when I replaced my batteries!!!! (Now corrected)
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

ajisaac

