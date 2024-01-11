Sign up
Photo 2932
Bird over the wires.
Not 'Bird on the wire' but 'Bird over the wires!!!
Shot taken in the village where I live; we have a number of birds of prey locally in the area including red kites, which this is.
They are beautiful to watch swooping & hovering but jolly difficult to capture!!!
NOTE: The time stamp says 11 Jan 23 as I reset the year wrong when I replaced my batteries!!!! (Now corrected)
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2932
photos
59
followers
87
following
803% complete
View this month »
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
11th January 2023 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
wires
,
bird
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
fly
,
flight
,
wire
,
cables
,
flying
,
wings
,
colour
,
pov
