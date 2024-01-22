Sign up
Photo 2948
Snapped
Storm Isha to blame; however all is OK as I was going to be cutting it down anyway!
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3
365
FinePix S4500
22nd January 2024 1:04pm
tree
,
branch
,
green
,
outside
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
garden
,
trunk
,
closeup
,
damage
,
conifer
,
snapped
