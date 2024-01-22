Previous
Snapped by ajisaac
Storm Isha to blame; however all is OK as I was going to be cutting it down anyway!
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
