Photo 2986
Arnant Railway Carriage
An old railway carriage named 'Arnant' turned into living accommodation (most probably for holiday use).
Not sure about the name and its significance and I also do not know where the carriage originally came from.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
old
,
view
,
railway
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
metal
,
roof
,
history
,
transport
,
name
,
industrial
,
metallic
,
carriage
