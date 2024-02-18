Previous
Arnant Railway Carriage by ajisaac
Arnant Railway Carriage

An old railway carriage named 'Arnant' turned into living accommodation (most probably for holiday use).

Not sure about the name and its significance and I also do not know where the carriage originally came from.
18th February 2024

ajisaac

@ajisaac
