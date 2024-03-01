Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2987
Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus
'Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus' or Happy St David's Day from the prinicipality of Pembrokeshire in the 'Kingdom of Wales'; celebrating the patron Saint of Wales.
Usually, St David’s Day is a day of parades, concerts and eisteddfodau (festivals of music, language and culture).
St David's Day traditions include proudly pinning our national emblems, the daffodil or a leek, to your lapel. Children go to school in traditional Welsh dress.
Flags are flown & The Welsh National Anthem is sung with extra fervour & vigour!
Lots of traditional food like 'cawl' will served at pubs & restaurants across the land.
However its a bit dark & dreary at the moment with touches of snow!
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2987
photos
57
followers
85
following
818% complete
View this month »
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
yellow
,
outside
,
flower
,
flowers
,
view
,
outdoors
,
frame
,
landscape
,
daffodil
,
petals
,
celebration
,
overcast
,
tradition
,
wales
,
framed
,
st-david's-day
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close