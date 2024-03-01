Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus

'Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus' or Happy St David's Day from the prinicipality of Pembrokeshire in the 'Kingdom of Wales'; celebrating the patron Saint of Wales.



Usually, St David’s Day is a day of parades, concerts and eisteddfodau (festivals of music, language and culture).



St David's Day traditions include proudly pinning our national emblems, the daffodil or a leek, to your lapel. Children go to school in traditional Welsh dress.



Flags are flown & The Welsh National Anthem is sung with extra fervour & vigour!



Lots of traditional food like 'cawl' will served at pubs & restaurants across the land.



However its a bit dark & dreary at the moment with touches of snow!