Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus by ajisaac
Photo 2987

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus

'Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus' or Happy St David's Day from the prinicipality of Pembrokeshire in the 'Kingdom of Wales'; celebrating the patron Saint of Wales.

Usually, St David’s Day is a day of parades, concerts and eisteddfodau (festivals of music, language and culture).

St David's Day traditions include proudly pinning our national emblems, the daffodil or a leek, to your lapel. Children go to school in traditional Welsh dress.

Flags are flown & The Welsh National Anthem is sung with extra fervour & vigour!

Lots of traditional food like 'cawl' will served at pubs & restaurants across the land.

However its a bit dark & dreary at the moment with touches of snow!
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
