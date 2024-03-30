Previous
Bunny Pillar Cover by ajisaac
Photo 3024

Bunny Pillar Cover

A fun Easter Bunny Pillar Cover in the old market town of Lampeter...unfortunately it was about the most exciting thing I came across there.
30th March 2024

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
