Still Standing Still by ajisaac
Photo 3030

Still Standing Still

Ancient stone 'bothering' in the market town of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

These ancients are now close to the inner ring road and right next to the Morrison Supermarket Store.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

ajisaac

