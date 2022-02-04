Sign up
5 / 365
Shadows
I was drawn to the shadows of the signs. I like to look for geometry and photograph it
smartphone + VSCO
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Aleksandr Maksimov
Photo Details
Views
3
3
365
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
4th February 2022 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Tags
blackandwhite
,
bnw
,
biancoenero
,
vsco
,
amm78
