6 / 365
Stasya
Day 6
Had my second Covid-19 shot today and that's why I'm not feeling so good. But you can't give up, so I took my daily picture today thanks to my cat, Stasya.
Photo taken with a smartphone, illuminated with a flashlight
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Aleksandr Maksimov
ace
@alessandro
photomax78.com
365
cat
gatto
stasya
mobilephoto
amm78
