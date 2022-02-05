Previous
Stasya by alessandro
6 / 365

Stasya

Day 6
Had my second Covid-19 shot today and that's why I'm not feeling so good. But you can't give up, so I took my daily picture today thanks to my cat, Stasya.
Photo taken with a smartphone, illuminated with a flashlight
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Aleksandr Maksimov

ace
@alessandro
photomax78.com
Photo Details

