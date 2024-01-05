Previous
Are we there yet? by alicats
5 / 365

Are we there yet?

Another day out with the dogs, today it’s Ted’s turn. He is mantrailing today which is basically hide & seek with your dog. Ted has been doing this for a year & loves the challenge of finding the missing person.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise