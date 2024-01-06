Previous
Long Way Down by alicats
6 / 365

Long Way Down

Out in Edinburgh & this is the stairs to get back down to train station.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
