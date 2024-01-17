Previous
Love to Create by alicats
17 / 365

Love to Create

I’m making wedding favours for my friend’s wedding - ceramic hearts. First 8 made at my pottery class today.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

