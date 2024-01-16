Previous
What Ya Doin’? by alicats
What Ya Doin’?

Ted is always curious about what I’m doing & if I’m willing to stop & play with him instead.
Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
Photo Details

