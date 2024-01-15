Sign up
15 / 365
Monday Feeling
Fergus isn’t for doing much today, sofa & chill
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Alison Miller
@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
Photo Details
365
iPhone 15 Plus
15th January 2024 1:42pm
dog
sleep
pet
365 Project
