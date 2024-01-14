Previous
Sunday Working by alicats
14 / 365

Sunday Working

I was supposed to be off work today but due to an unexpected change in the schedule I have had to work so today I’m driving 380’s all day.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
