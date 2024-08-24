Sign up
50 / 365
Apple tree
I love the colour of the apples!
Taken in Castle Park walled garden this morning
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
Me too it’s gorgeous capture… lovely blue sky
August 24th, 2024
