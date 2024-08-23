Previous
Rose tree by alison59
49 / 365

Rose tree

This old fashioned rose has one we gained when we moved into our current flat.


This photo shows it with the morning sun on it.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Alison

@alison59
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Special roses, they often have the most amazing scent… I adore roses
August 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise