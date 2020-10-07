Sign up
Photo 3932
Another Magical Land
Another child with a vivid imagination has created a fairyland around the base of the tree in front of their house. I love all the little tableaux that have been created. I can just imagine the hours of fun this kingdom provides for its queen.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
6th October 2020 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
miniatures
