Photo 3931
Empty Playground
This is the playground where I used to take my kids when they were little. The new equipment is certainly more colorful, but I’m sure my little guys had just as much fun climbing on the old stuff.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd October 2020 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
playground
