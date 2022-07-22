Previous
Next
Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder by allie912
Photo 4585

Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder

And what better place to give your eyes a work-out but the Virginia Eye Institute while I waited for my appointment.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise