Photo 4950
Inscrutable
This is an indoor cat who keeps her eye on the comings and goings of the neighborhood from her vantage point at the front door. She observes without passing judgement. I try to emulate her.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
cat
