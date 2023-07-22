Previous
Inscrutable by allie912
Photo 4950

Inscrutable

This is an indoor cat who keeps her eye on the comings and goings of the neighborhood from her vantage point at the front door. She observes without passing judgement. I try to emulate her.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise