Previous
Pool Pal by allie912
Photo 5038

Pool Pal

I stopped off on a beautiful afternoon to enjoy some quiet time at the pool. No one else there except this little guy peeping out from between the bushes. We bonded for awhile then we both went on our respective ways.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1380% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise