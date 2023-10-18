Sign up
Previous
Photo 5038
Pool Pal
I stopped off on a beautiful afternoon to enjoy some quiet time at the pool. No one else there except this little guy peeping out from between the bushes. We bonded for awhile then we both went on our respective ways.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9980
photos
20
followers
34
following
1380% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
17th October 2023 5:46pm
Tags
cat
