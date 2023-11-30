Sign up
Photo 5080
Beautiful Girl
Cristo Rey students wear uniforms, but sometimes their originality shines through. I asked this student if this was her usual look, and she assured me it was. I loved her flair and self-confidence.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
student
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful for sure Allison and she oozes confidence
November 29th, 2023
