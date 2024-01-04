Sign up
At the ER
Spent the night at the ER with John for a series of issues. He has been admitted to the hospital. I’ll go back in the morning. I kept him company in this instrument of torture.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
