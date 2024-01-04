Previous
At the ER by allie912
Photo 5115

At the ER

Spent the night at the ER with John for a series of issues. He has been admitted to the hospital. I’ll go back in the morning. I kept him company in this instrument of torture.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise