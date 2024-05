My Neighbor Shares Her Bounty

My neighbor was tending to the pansies at her front door when I returned from the grocery store. I complimented her on their beauty, and she told me she was in the process of switching them out as they don’t do well in the heat of a Virginia summer. With that, she brandished a pair of scissors and gave me the terminated blooms. So they got a second lease on life, and got to enjoy their beauty!