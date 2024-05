Rainy Day Dinner

We had some torrential rains this afternoon before I got a chance to take any pictures, so tonight’s dinner became the subject of one. This is made-from-scratch sausage and pepper spaghetti sauce served over my favorite pasta — cascatelli, which means waterfalls, created by Dan Pashman of the Sporkful Podcast. The yellow dinnerware provided a spot of sunlight on a dark afternoon.