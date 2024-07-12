Sign up
Photo 5304
The Goddess of Summer Flowers
Here is Dana bringing me more bounty from her garden — white crepe myrtle like a bridal bouquet, along with a blush of Rose of Sharon
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
flowers
,
woman
