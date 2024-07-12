Previous
The Goddess of Summer Flowers by allie912
Photo 5304

The Goddess of Summer Flowers

Here is Dana bringing me more bounty from her garden — white crepe myrtle like a bridal bouquet, along with a blush of Rose of Sharon
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Allison Williams

