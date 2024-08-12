Previous
Junior Pastor by allie912
Junior Pastor

By now you all must recognize Joseph. Today he asked his Dad if he could sit with Jess, our interim pastor. Not only did he sit calmly but he stood without a fidget or fuss. He even helped give the closing prayer! Could this be divine inspiration?
Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
bkb in the city ace
That is so nice to see
August 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
awww so beautiful Allison
August 11th, 2024  
