Previous
Next
Do Not Park Under a Tree by allie912
Photo 4159

Do Not Park Under a Tree

Good rule for the urban driver when starlings are in the neighborhood, especially when trying to preserve a vintage Mercedes.
26th August 2021 26th Aug 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise