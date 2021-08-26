Sign up
Photo 4159
Do Not Park Under a Tree
Good rule for the urban driver when starlings are in the neighborhood, especially when trying to preserve a vintage Mercedes.
26th August 2021
26th Aug 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
car
,
mercedes
