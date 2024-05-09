Sign up
Previous
Photo 5145
Flaming
I took this picture a few days ago and forgot about it til I spotted in the folder of recent pictures. The colors just blazed, and I thought it deserved some attention.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
flower
,
orange
