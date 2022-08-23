Standard recipe

This is a variation on the best chicken recipe for any occasion.Take your boneless chicken and soak it for an hour or two in sour cream or mayo, seasoned with your favorite herbs and spices. Dip the pieces in panko bread crumbs. Heat half inch of oil and fry chicken til golden. Remove chicken to paper towel. Drain pan, toss in favorite chopped veggies and stir. I used half a sweet onion and sliced mushrooms. Add a couple glugs of wine. Rest chicken on veggies and cover. Put in 350 degree oven and cook for 15 minutes or until internal temp is 160. Chicken is tender and flavorful.