Photo 4715
If This is Antique, Then I’m Prehistoric
I don’t know what the parameters are to be eligible for “antique,” but this truck looks pretty good to me.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
4th March 2023 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toyota
