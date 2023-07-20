Previous
Tried and True by allie912
Tried and True

John says we could never get a better celebration dinner in a restaurant. I said No surprise; we’ve had 54 years to perfect it.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
