Previous
Herbs to Go by allie912
Photo 4863

Herbs to Go

When it was too hot to even venture out, I took a picture of a little bunch of basil I have been nurturing on the kitchen counter. It seems to be flourishing in the AC, as am I..
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise